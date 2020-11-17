Fresno County says it will not enforce the state’s stricter COVID-19 restrictions

Fresno, California (KSEE) – Three Central Valley counties are moving back into the most restrictive COVID-19 tier for businesses.

Fresno, Merced, and Kings County have been demoted into the Purple Tier in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It means, effective Tuesday, all Central Valley counties except Mariposa County have to indoor services at restaurants, gyms, churches, and other business sectors.

Newsom said the state is pulling “an emergency brake” after the rise in cases.

“Daily cases in the state have doubled in just the last 10 days,” said Newsom. “This is the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning.”

Newsom said he is considering a curfew for the state. Hair salons and personal care services can stay open with modifications in all of the tiers.

Many small business owners make a majority of their revenue over the holidays. Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said county officials will not enforce the new restrictions because businesses were only allowed to opened a little over a month ago.

“Businesses cannot survive by being allowed to open and then shut down, back and forth,” said Magsig.

The state and city hope for voluntary compliance from businesses and citizens. However, owners could be fined or have state licenses stripped if they consistently break the rules and don’t follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“We expect our local businesses to comply voluntarily with the new restrictions while the City continues to focus on our policy to ‘fix, not fine’ in order to protect the health and safety of our residents. My own brush with COVID-19 reinforces the need for everyone to follow the guidelines and stop the spread,” said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.

“We can’t take any more chances with the safety of our community, so we all need to do our part to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 infection. Code Enforcement will continue to educate Fresno businesses to protect the public health and will reserve enforcement for egregious violators not following health guidelines,” said Fresno Council President Miguel Arias.