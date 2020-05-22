Fresno County restaurants getting ready to welcome diners back in

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno County got the green light Thursday to move further into phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

The Board of Supervisors made the announcement saying effective immediately restaurant dining rooms and non-essential businesses could reopen if they followed CDC guidelines.

“We were excited. We were actually in a meeting with other restauranteurs and when we got the news there was just like this big sigh of relief that wow, we’re able to go back to work,” Lewis Everk owner of Everk Hospitality Group said.

Everk anticipated allowing patrons back inside his restaurant Vyxn on the 26 after the city announced the shelter in place order would expire.

But shortly after, county leaders got word the state approved their proposal to move further into the phased opening plan

“As far as our announcement here today I don’t really have anyone to thank other than the patient citizens of Fresno County,” Supervisor Steve Brandau said during the press conference.

“We’re rolling into a depression, not a recession. The biggest stimulus we could do is get businesses back open,” Buddy Mendes chairman of the board of supervisors said.

The county will continue following the state’s orders. So places like salons, gyms and movie theaters must remain closed.

“Even though this is a victory today for some businesses, this board of supervisors is going to continue to fight to open up businesses all the way across the board here in Fresno County,” Supervisor Nathan Magsig said.

For restaurants reopening is as easy as filling out this form on the county’s website along with following state and CDC guidelines.

Everk said going out to eat won’t be the experience people are used to. He’ll do a reservation only system, limit the amount of time folks can stay, and make sure people stay with their own group not mingle.

“So it’s going to look a little different for people but I just hope they understand that we’re doing our best with what we’ve been given,” he said.

Everk said he’s already filled out the county’s form and they’re planning on training tomorrow, and opening by Saturday.

