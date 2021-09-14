Fresno County Republicans react to Newsom’s win in California recall election

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – With the recall election turning out in Governor Newsom’s favor, local Republicans reacted to his win.

A few dozen Fresno County GOP members gathered Tuesday night for a watch party as the results came in.

Governor Newsom handily won and will remain in office, but local republicans say this sets the stage for future campaigns and other political efforts.

Fred Vanderhoof, the chair of the Fresno County Republicans says, from the early days of signature gathering for the recall to election day– his party saw more involvement than usual on the local level.

“We’re extremely disappointed. But, we realize we need to keep fighting. We had a lot of people that we’re involved all over California, Fresno County that had never been involved before. So even though we lost tonight, I think we did well.

The Secretary of State’s Office reports Larry Elder carried the majority of the replacement candidate vote. Elder had a commanding lead as the front-runner replacement candidate heading into election day.