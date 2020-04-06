COVID-19 Information

Fresno County reports five new cases of COVID-19, total at 108

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, — totaling 108 cases.

Of the 108, 28 were travel-related, 18 were person-to-person, 24 were community-spread, and 38 were still under investigation.

Health officials also said that 399 people were being monitored, and 1,650 tests have been conducted countywide — which are the tests conducted and then reported to Fresno County.

