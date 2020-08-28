Fresno County reports 24 new COVID-19 related deaths

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Another 24 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Fresno County on Friday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is 239.

The Friday update also added 663 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 23,958. That’s the first official update since Tuesday.

According to health officials, the number of recoveries is up 1,165 to a new total of 11,906.

Active cases stand at 11,789.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

