Fresno County reports 2 more deaths, 18 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 191 cases

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – totaling 191.

Officials also announced two more people have died – bringing the total to five.

Of the 191 cases, 36 were travel-related, 56 were due to close contact, 69 were community spread, and 30 were still under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

