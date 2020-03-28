Breaking News
Tulare County reports first COVID-19 death and 5 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 29

Fresno County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19; total at 43

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Fresno County has risen to 43. The public health department reported 12 new cases on Saturday.

Of the 43 cases, 16 are travel-related, 4 person-to-person, 4 community-spread, and 19 are under investigation.

