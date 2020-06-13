Fresno County releases COVID-19 data by zip code, revealing regions that are most impacted

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health released COVID-19 data by zip code, revealing which regions are being more heavily impacted.

“The biggest takeaway for us is it’s confirmation that the most vulnerable in our city, in south Fresno, lack the testing and tracing services that are critically needed for us to get them health services,” said Miguel Arias, the Fresno City Council president.

Arias had been pushing the county to release this data for weeks.

The data represents cases by where they live, not where they contracted the virus. The map shows cities like Selma and Sanger have been affected most.

In the city of Fresno, there’s a higher concentration of cases in the southern part of the city than the northern portion.

“We’re very aware that there are certain populations that are definItely predisposed to having increased complications, increased mortality related to COVID-19,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

Arias said the map does not give sufficient information to determine where more testing and tracing is needed. He’s asked the county for specific numbers per zip code.

David Pomaville, the director of public health, said Friday they haven’t put that information in a format that is ready to be released publicly yet.

Arias, along with the Fresno County Department of Public Health and UCSF, will be offering free testing on Saturday in southwest Fresno at Westside Church of God.

“We only have enough testing for 250 residents in a geographic population that has 100,000 people, it’s a drop in the bucket to the kind of testing we need.” Arias said.

Vohra also said the COVID-19 related deaths in Fresno County are accelerating.

“We really need everyone to be really mindful of how to keep themselves and their families safe and everyone has a role to play,” he said.

However, Fresno County is moving with more reopening. Nail Salons, personal care businesses and tattoo parlors will now be allowed to reopen on June 26, said Vohra on Friday.

Maggie Bryan, the owner of Shaddia Nails, has been putting procedures in place. She’s requiring all employees and clients to wear face masks and their temperatures will be checked beforehand.

She said the last couple of months has allowed her to open positions for nail technicians who may have lost their jobs and also implement steps to ensure her clients feel safe.

“I am super excited that they at least gave us the opportunity to have a date, this way for those nail technicians and for myself that work for appointment only, we have the opportunity to be able to fill those spots and start recuperating what we have lost,” said Bryan.

