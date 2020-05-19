Fresno County ramps up efforts to increase testing and contact tracing capacity

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health is ramping up its efforts to increase testing and contact tracing capacity in order to meet state guidelines.

As of Monday, the county has a team of 80 contact tracers, said David Pomaville, the Fresno County Director of Public Health.

“We have actually trained up about 80 people in the Department of Public Health and other county employees to assist with contact tracing, in any given day we’re using a portion of them,” he said.

Pomaville said the team is made up of public health nurses, communicable disease investigators and employees with the defender and probation offices.

They’re now working to get more people trained, including those who work in hospitals. He said if a patient comes in and tests positive, the hospital staff would be able to initiate the contact tracing process.

The county is also working on training school nurses in order to be prepared for when schools start to reopen, he said.

“They’re going to become the first point of contact for people to report that they’ve had a positive COVID and they’re going to initiate some initial contact tracing,” Pomaville said.

He added that the county has also finalized a contract with American Ambulance to have 15 paramedics trained. This will all be under the direction of the County Department of Public Health.

Both contact tracing and testing fall under the state’s preparedness guidelines for counties.

“Accordingly, we said it’s foundational in order to advance more meaningful modifications that we get a workforce together on tracing in this state,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his daily briefing on Monday.

As far as testing, Newsom said California has conducted 57,000 tests in the last 24 hours.

In Fresno County, about 1,500 hundred tests need to be conducted daily, according to the state’s criteria.

Pomaville said as of Monday, the county has the capacity to test 1,000 people. However, not enough residents are getting tested for that capacity.

Dr. Rais Vohra, the interim health officer with the county’s department of public health, said they’re testing 700-900 people on average per day.

However, he said those numbers are hard to track due to reporting delays from the various labs.

As testing increases, Vohra said more people are able to get tested.

“The way that I look at is we really shouldn’t be prioritizing who gets swabbed, we should be prioritizing how fast those swabs get run and because the labs have to make decisions about who to run first in terms of the specimen, that’s how the priority gets worked out,” he said.

Vohra added that the testing site in Sanger still has appointments available, and they can be made online.

