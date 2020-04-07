Fresno County Public Library extends all branch closures

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Public Library has extended all brand closures until May 4 due to COVID-19.
The closure date may change depending on the development of the pandemic.
Officials say, all in-person programs have been canceled until further notice.
The library is still extending all online and remote services. The online services include remote access to the library’s collection of educational and entertaining materials including eBooks, audiobooks, online magazines and newspapers, music streaming, movies and video streaming and more.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Remote services include answering reference questions, resolving account issues, and issuing new library cards over the phone.
The following branches are available to answer phones from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1.p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday only.
- Betty Rodriguez Regional Library: (559) 600-9245
- Clovis Regional Library: (559) 600-9531
- Fig Garden Regional Library: (559) 600-4071
- Sunnyside Regional Library: (559) 600-6594
- Woodward Park Regional Library: (559) 600-3135
- Para servicios en Español: (559) 301-6097
The Central Library can be reached at (559) 600-READ (7323) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.,Monday through Friday.
Questions can also be submitted on the library’s website.
For more information, please visit www.fresnolibrary.org or contact Rocky Vang at (559) 970-1135 or rocky.vang@fresnolibrary.org.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.