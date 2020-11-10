Fresno County Probation Department awarded $300k grant to supervise DUI offenders

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Probation Department was awarded a one year, $317,706 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders placed on formal probation.

The grant program will run from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.

Officials say that funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The OTS program is a vital piece in the fight to reduce recidivism among DUI offenders. OTS Deputy Probation Officers provide a level of supervision that lets high-risk DUI offenders know they will be held accountable; while at the same time providing an opportunity to succeed.” Fresno County Probation Services Manager Louis Cortez said, who oversees the grant-funded program.

The grant funds will dedicate two deputy probation officers to target high-risk and repeat DUI probationers through intensive supervision.

Monitoring for this group will include regular contact with probation, enforcement of court orders,

treatment compliance, random alcohol testing, and unannounced searches of the probationers and their residences.

The dedicated officers will also work collaboratively with court offices and allied law enforcement agencies in this effort to reduce DUI recidivism rates.

