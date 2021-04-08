Fresno County opens up vaccine eligibility, where you can get them

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Anyone in Fresno County over the age of 16 is now eligible to be vaccinated.

This announcement came sooner than expected because appointments weren’t filling up as much as they have in the past.

All sites including Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center (SPOC) plan to vaccinate the new tier as long as they have the supply and appointment availability.

Gisella Luna, 21, didn’t think she would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine until later in the year, but now that she is eligible, she plans to get it so she can travel and protect her family.

“I think the safest way to do it is to make sure that they be safe and make sure that we are vaccinated and doing what we can help everyone else in the community and our family,” said Luna.

SPOC has added 200 additional appointments each day for the next couple of weeks to keep up with the new demand.

“That is in conjunction with the 600-700 second doses we are already providing and are already scheduled for the next two weeks,” said SPOC Spokesperson Rick Lembo.

The Fresno Fairgrounds and Fresno City College sites have also expanded the eligibility. You can sign up for an appointment online at myturn.ca.gov. The Gaston Middle School site has also opened up to the new tier but has very limited availability so those 16+ won’t likely get an appointment until the 15th.

“We are booked out until about the 15th,” said African American Coalition Director Shantay R. Davies-Balch. “Make your appointments and get vaccinated so we can start having fun again.”

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one that is cleared for 16-17-year-olds. Minors do need to be accompanied by a guardian or parent to get the shot.