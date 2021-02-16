Fresno County officials identify man killed in head-on crash near Mendota

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the person that was killed in a head-on crash near Mendota Monday.

Aristeo Castro, 73 of Mendota, died at the scene of the crash Monday. The crash happened around 11:15  a.m. on Highway 180 near Sonoma Avenue.

The city of Mendota has confirmed Castro is the grandfather of Mendota Mayor Rolando Castro.

California Highway Patrol officers said a Ford truck and Honda Civic crashed head-on after the truck had some type of mechanical failure that caused it to crash into the car, killing the driver of the Honda.

