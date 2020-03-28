Fresno County health officer order requires employees be screened for fever, respiratory illness

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A new health officer order signed Friday requires employees in Fresno County to be screened for fevers and signs of respiratory illness, and those who don’t pass should be told to self-isolate at home.

“Whenever somebody has a fever and a respiratory illness, they do need to go ahead and shelter in place, which is something that will hopefully lead to best practices at the level of the individual and will protect the community as well,” said interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

At Cracked Pepper Bistro in Fresno, employees are already following a strict safety protocol.

“We’re currently having when employees come in, get clean jackets, so they’re not bringing their jackets in, and then we also make sure they’re wearing gloves, we’re sanitizing everything at night, and then during service each chance we get, the tabletops, the counters, the door handles, everything that were touching going on or out, we’re making sure we’re sanitizing it,” said Cracked Pepper Bistro owner Vatche Moukhtarian.

Moukhtarian agrees with the idea of checking employees’ temperatures when they come to work, saying it makes sense for the safety of the employees and the customers.

“They have to keep people safe I think both in the restaurant and outside the restaurant, so I agree with them that we do have to check and make sure that they’re healthy when they come to work,” said Moukhtarian.

However, he says it’s concerning that employees are going to be screened, but not customers.

“My concern is if they are using some sort of delivery service, is that person being checked? Who’s going to check them?” asked Moukhtarian.

The Health Department still hasn’t released any information on how they will enforce the health officer order or what the consequences will be if businesses don’t comply.

