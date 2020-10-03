Fresno County health officer on capacity limits in businesses: ‘Rules were designed to keep everyone safe’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Three days into Fresno County being in the red tier, health officer Dr. Rais Vohra is reminding residents to not let their guard down.

“If we go too fast, we’ll just go right back into the purple tier. We might experience another surge and that’s what nobody wants and please be mindful the rules exist for a reason,” he said during his COVID-19 presser Friday.

He said rules in the red tier like a maximum capacity of 25% in restaurants and 10% in gyms are meant to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

“Please be mindful that those rules were designed to keep everyone safe,” he said.

And now in order for the county to progress into other tiers, Vohra said they have to meet a new metric by the state — an equity metric meant to ensure that the most vulnerable are being protected.

“Telling the counties that they need to invest more resources, education resources into the most vulnerable populations in their counties,” Vohra said.

This week, Fresno County experienced an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to state data.

On Monday, 76 COVID-19 patients were reported to be hospitalized — on Thursday, that number up to 94.

Vohra said it’s a number the health department consistently monitors.

“With the number going up like this, they might have to think about what sort of medication supplies they have on hand and if they need to order more Remdesivir for example,” he said.

Vohra said the health department is finalizing a health officer order set to go into effect next week that mandates primary doctors and clinics to offer COVID-19 testing, something he says is needed especially going into the flu season.

“We’ve been able to identify labs that can support this mandate, we’ve been able to identify best practices to get this done,” he said.

He added that the California Blood Center is very low on blood and convalescent plasma and said that if people are thinking of donating blood, now would be the time.

