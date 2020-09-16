Fresno County health department to hold flu vaccination clinics

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) will hold a flu vaccination clinic for the 2020-2021 flu season.

Health officials say the flu vaccination clinics will be no cost and will be held throughout the season at multiple locations across the county.

The first flu vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Nick Medina Senior Center located at 2301 Selma Street in Selma.

Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer, says to “Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect our community. Vaccinate.”

Health officials say the 2020-2021 flu vaccine is designed to protect against the viruses that are most likely to cause disease this season. The vaccine is the best defense against the disease and the potential serious complications from it that can include pneumonia and/or death.

For dates, times and locations of the FCDPH flu vaccination clinics for Fresno County residents, please visit www.fcdph.org/flu or call the toll-free immunization information line at 1-888-993-3003.

