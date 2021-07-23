Fresno County Fire crews are battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California

CENTRAL VALLEY, California (KGPE) – The Dixie Fire is one of seven major wildfires currently burning in California. More than 4,000 firefighters are assigned to help fight the blaze burning in Butte and Plumas counties.

“We have approximately 30 personnel assigned to the Dixie Fire up in northern California,” said Fresno County CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Jeremiah Wittwer. “Those crews left last week and they’re going on almost a week. We’ve sent fire engines and bulldozers up there.”

Dead trees, dry vegetation, hot weather, and drought are combining into a brutal wildfire season.

“When they go out of county we send them with five engines and a leader,” said Wittwer. There’s five engines out of our fleet but we’ve backfilled and added those engines back into our fleet.”

Cal Fire statistics show how the wildfire situation has escalated over the years:

Interval Fires Acres January 1, 2021 through July 21, 2021 4,460 126,712 January 1, 2020 through July 21, 2020 3,969 98,495 5-Year Average (same interval) 3,205 107,306 Source: CAL FIRE Statistics include all wildfires responded to by CAL FIRE in both the State Responsibility Area, as well as the Local Responsibility Area under contract with the department. Statistics may not include wildfires in State Responsibility Area protected by CAL FIRE’s contract counties. Final numbers will be provided in the annual Wildfire Activity Statistics Report (Redbook) once it’s published.