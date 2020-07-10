Fresno County educator called out for racially-charged post on social media

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County educator is being called out for a racially-charged post on social media.

Shannon Ables-flack is an agricultural science teacher at Golden Plains Unified School District.

Ables-flack is now being criticized for a Facebook post where she claims she is tired of hearing about Black Lives Matter.

“Tired of Black this… black that … why don’t they stop acting like expletives and working like responsible citizens and maybe they will be respected like everyone else. I’m tired of hearing about black lives matters … I’ve over it.” Shannon Ables-flack

The district released a statement on the situation.

“We are aware of comments made by a Golden Plains Unified employee on their personal Facebook account. Those comments do not represent the views and mission of Golden Plains Unified School District.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.