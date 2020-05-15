Fresno County asks Newsom to soften rules to allow some reopening; ‘the hospitals have lots of capacity’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County doesn’t meet several guidelines set by the state to move further into phase two, but the County Board of Supervisors believe they’re ready to start reopening more sectors of the economy.

Part of the criteria set by Gov. Gavin Newsom include: no COVID-19 related deaths in the last two weeks and no more than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 people in the last two weeks. Dr. Rais Vohra, the interim health officer at the county’s Department of Public Health, said that means they would need to be seeing no more than seven new cases per day.

Just Thursday, the county reported 60 more cases. On Wednesday, it reported three additional deaths, bringing the county’s total to 13 COVID-19 related deaths.

“The real disqualifiers for us here in Fresno County is that, according to the state, we just haven’t flattened the curve,” Vohra said.

Fresno County also needs to test 1,500 hundred people daily. They’re not there yet, but Vohra said they will be in a couple of weeks.

Newsom also requires counties to have sufficient contact tracers. Currently, the county has a team of 30 people. For one positive COVID-19 case, one person is assigned to trace every person that had contact with them outside of their household.

Michael Flores, who co-leads the contact tracing effort, said as of now, the amount of contact tracers seems to be sufficient, but as cases increase, that could change.

“As more testing goes out, we’re expecting those numbers to ramp up so yeah, we probably will need to bring on some more people,” Flores said.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors along with Dr. Vohra are now asking Newsom to reconsider the criteria.

Supervisor Nathan Magsig what they’re paying attention to is hospital capacity in the county.

As of Tuesday at 7 p.m., 69 COVID-19 patients and 60 suspected COVID-19 patients are in the county’s hospitals, according to the state’s website. Eighteen COVID-19 patients and five suspected COVID-19 patients are in the ICU.

The County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to Newsom on Tuesday asking him to reconsider the guidelines they don’t meet.

“Really the main metric we need to be looking at is capacity at the hospitals and right now the hospitals have lots of capacity,” Magsig said.

Magsig added that the County Department of Public Health will be sending a plan with a self-attestation form on Friday to the state. It will describe the guidelines they do meet as well as the ones they don’t. As far as the ones they don’t meet, they plan on including an explanation as to why those criteria shouldn’t apply to the county.

“I’m very frustrated as I think everyone is that we can’t move faster into a later phase of phase two and thats something we just gotta keep plugging away at,” Vohra said.

