Fresno County deputy recovering after scuffle and grazed by bullet, suspect identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A deputy is at home recovering after being grazed by a bullet during a fight with a man on Wednesday.

The deputy was dispatched to a domestic violence call in an alley in northeast Fresno.

Authorities say the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Venegas of Mendota. Venegas was believed to have possibly been related to domestic violence disturbance.

Ricardo Venegas, 25

Venegas initially avoided the deputy and then became combative. During the fight, Venegas reached several times for the deputy’s holstered handgun. A round was discharged from the deputy’s handgun inside the holster, according to authorities.

The bullet grazed the deputy on his upper leg.

The deputy is now at home recovering from the injury.

Venegas was booked in the Fresno County Jail. Detectives are recommending a charge of attempted murder against Venegas for attacking our deputy. His bail is currently $636,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone in the public witnessed this incident or captured video, please contact the Sheriff’s Office. Call Detective Adrian Villegas at 559-600-8210.

