Fresno County dept. of Public Health monitoring their first positive case of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The second case of COVID-19 in the Central Valley was confirmed Saturday, health officials said.

Rais Vohra with Fresno County Department of Public Health said they tested one man after returning from a cruise ship to find his test results come back positive.

“His testing came back positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus,” said Vohra.

This being the second positive COVID-19 case following the Madera County case.

Like the Madera positive case, the 65-year-old man in Fresno County tested positive after getting off the Grand Princess Cruise ship.

According to Vohra, the man started feeling symptoms Saturday, March 7th and wanted to get tested.

“The moment he felt ill he actually contacted Public Health over the telephone,” said Vohra. “We were able to arrange a way for him to get tested in a way where he was able to drive up and stay in his car.”

Vohra said his medical staff met the man outside of the health department to administer the test. After the test was given to the man he drove home to wait for his results.

Once the results came back positive he and everyone in his household was quarantined.

At this time he is the only positive case. His household is being monitored to see if they get any symptoms.

David Pomaville, the Director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health said after this one positive case he expects to see more.

“You know we anticipate that as we do more testing in the community we are going to see more people that are positive,” said Pomaville. “So, that is just the reality of where we are at with this disease.”

Pomaville said he is working closely with Fresno County School Districts to keep them up to date with the amount of testing going on and the number of positive cases they are treating.

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Jim Yovino said this is a time to remind everyone to wash their hands and stay at home if students feel sick.

“We want to get the latest information so we can get it out to our families and our community and we just want to remind parents that if your child is sick please have them stay home,” said Yovino.

The health department wants to ensure to the public the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low. They are closely monitoring anyone who may have traveled to high impacted areas and are encouraging the public to simply take precautions.

