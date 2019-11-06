Fresno County Department of Social Services warns of EBT scam

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services officials say there is a scam going around, offering a government-issued iPhone in exchange for personal information.

The website Offer-Up is being used to fraudulently request electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cardholders to provide photos of their ID, social security number, date of birth, and EBT card (including the case number) in order to receive a free government cellphone.

Several individuals have already fallen victim to this scam, DSS officials say.

If you believe you may have fallen victim to the scam, you are encouraged to file a report with your local police department and contact DSS at 1-855-832-8082 for further assistance.

To access legitimate phone programs, contact the California LifeLine Program here.

