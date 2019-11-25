Fresno County DA urges Newsom to block release of convicted murderer

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to block the parole release of convicted murderer David Weidert.

David Weidert was convicted for the 1980 murder of 20-year-old Mike Morganti.

Kathryn Groves, left, the mother of murder victim Michael Morganti, holds hands with her daughter, Vikki Van Duyne, at a Capitol news conference calling for Gov. Jerry Brown to reject the parole of his killer, in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 8, 2015. David Weidert was sentenced to life in prison for beating, stabbing and strangling 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to hide a $500 burglary. State parole commissioners ruled Jan. 28, that Weidert, now 52, is no longer dangerous and is recommending his release, leaving Brown to decide by June 26 if he should be freed. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

According to Smittcamp, Weidert used Morganti to serve as a lookout to commit a burglary, and when Morganti spoke to law enforcement, Weidert silenced him.

Weidert lured him into a car and took him to an isolated location. Morganti was then beaten with a baseball bat and a shovel, stabbed with a knife and forced to dig his own grave before being buried alive.

According to Smittcamp, the governor will decide by early December whether or not to overturn the Board of Parole Hearings’ decision in August granting parole to Weidert.

Last month, Smittcamp sent a letter to Newsom urging him to overturn the Board’s decision granting parole to Weidert.

Gov. Jerry Brown reversed the Parole Board’s decision in the past.

Smittcamp is urging all concerned citizens to contact the Governor’s Office and ask him to stop the parole release of Weidert by calling (916) 445-2841.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.