Fresno County COVID-19 update: when appointments at the Fairgrounds could resume

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s been one week since Fresno County paused its mass vaccinations for first doses at the Fresno Fairgrounds and Sierra Pacific Orthopedics due to limited supply of the vaccine.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Friday that they hope to resume appointments at the Fresno Fairgrounds soon.

“We’re hoping that it’ll be sometime next week if not the week after that, that we can open for first doses,” Vohra said.

He encouraged residents to fill out a vaccine interest form to receive updates on the availability of the vaccine in the county.

He said they’ll continue to prioritize those who are elderly.

The county started its initiative this week to vaccinate 3,000 food and ag workers this week. Next week, the county will be providing 4,000 doses for law enforcement and first responder agencies.

At Sierra Pacific Orthopedics, Director of Sports Medicine Rick Lembo said they’ll be administering only second doses for those who received the first through Feb. 19.

“By then, there will be a little bit clearer direction if and when we will be able to offer first doses,” Lembo said.

As the country works to ramp up supply, COVID-19 variants continue to raise concern nationally and locally.

“This is a wake-up call to all of us,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.

Fauci emphasized the need to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.

Locally, Vohra said they’re talking with private and state labs to test for the variants. But he said one of the best things the community can do now is adhere to health guidelines.

“The best thing to do to take away from all of this is we have to stop giving the virus an opportunity to replicate and the best thing we can do about that is wear our masks and socially distance and wash our hands and stay home and do all of these things we’ve been stressing for the last 12 months or so,” Vohra said.