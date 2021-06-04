Fresno County COVID-19 update: cases, hospitalizations continue at low numbers 11 days before state reopens

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – California is just 11 days away from the state fully reopening its economy, and in Fresno County, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue at low numbers.

“Certainly if you’re vaccinated, you don’t need to lose sleep about the virus anymore. That’s how I look at it,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

And according to Fresno County’s latest data, around 49% of those who are 12 years old and older in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

But county health officials want to see that number higher.

Fresno County Department of Public Health Assistant Director Joe Prado said they’re continuing to focus on mobile clinics but are closing down some of their mass vaccination sites by the end of this month, including the Fresno Fairgrounds.

“Just because we bring down a mass vaccination clinic doesn’t mean we won’t be in that area anymore at all. On the contrary, we’re actually doing mobile clinics in those areas. Very targeted, canvassing in neighborhoods,” Prado said.

He said they have 40 vaccine events planned for June.

Vohra said they’re also working with hospitals to track variants.

“Even though the number of COVID patients is down across all the hospitals, we really want to keep track of any breakthrough infections and variants that are evading the vaccination efforts that we’ve undertaken here in Fresno County,” Vohra said.

While things continue to move in the right direction with the pandemic locally, Vohra said they are also focusing on other illnesses and the impacts of COVID-19.

“I think it’s also very important for us to realize that this pandemic has really taken a toll on people’s mental health, on people’s ability to be resilient, on people’s ability to cope with other stresses in their lives,” Vohra said.