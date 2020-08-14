Fresno County COVID-19 return to work guidelines: clearance testing neither needed or recommended

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The department of public health released ‘return to work guidelines’ for Fresno County, saying clearance testing is neither needed nor recommended.

“It is critical that Fresno County residents and essential workers use a
multilayer cloth mask when in public, wash their hands, and stay home if and when they feel ill,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer.

Officials say employees should be able to come out of isolation and return to work
without a negative test or a doctor’s note if they meet the symptom-based criteria below.

  • Not had any fever for 24 hours without the use of any medications, their other symptoms have improved and they are at least 10 days out from their first day of illness.
  • Some individuals with immunocompromised status, or those working around vulnerable patients, may be asked to stay home for as long as 20 days from their onset of symptoms as a precaution.

The full health advisory is at www.fcdph.org/healthmessages

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.