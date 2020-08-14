Fresno County COVID-19 return to work guidelines: clearance testing neither needed or recommended

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The department of public health released ‘return to work guidelines’ for Fresno County, saying clearance testing is neither needed nor recommended.

“It is critical that Fresno County residents and essential workers use a

multilayer cloth mask when in public, wash their hands, and stay home if and when they feel ill,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer.

Officials say employees should be able to come out of isolation and return to work

without a negative test or a doctor’s note if they meet the symptom-based criteria below.

Not had any fever for 24 hours without the use of any medications, their other symptoms have improved and they are at least 10 days out from their first day of illness.

Some individuals with immunocompromised status, or those working around vulnerable patients, may be asked to stay home for as long as 20 days from their onset of symptoms as a precaution.

The full health advisory is at www.fcdph.org/healthmessages

