Fresno County COVID-19 cases up by 13

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s COVID-19 number is up to 384 cases Wednesday– a rise of 13 when compared to the previous update on Tuesday.

Of the total case number, health officials say 43 cases are travel-related, 138 are due to close contact, 151 are community spread.

County figures show the number of recoveries is up to 132 and the number of deaths remains at seven.

Interim Health Officer Rais Vohra also announced Fresno County was selected by the Governor’s Office as a location for a high throughput testing site. The move is part of the first wave of a statewide roll-out of testing sites. The new location will allow for 100 tests per day.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.