Fresno County courts to shut down due to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The Fresno Superior Court will temporarily close the courts amid COVID-19 concerns.

On Sunday, the Fresno County Public Health Office issued a Declaration of Local Health Emergency based on the threat to public health. Courts of law are exempt from this order, However, the Court is taking action to reduce the number of individuals gathering at the same time in one place.

The courts will close beginning Monday, March 23 to April 3. Officials say the courts will be closed for all purposes except for emergency matters.

The court will be open for emergency matters such as:

Civil harassment temporary restraining orders

Domestic violence restraining orders

Gun violence restraining orders

Emergency ex parte lockout proceedings in unlawful detainer

Emergency petition for temporary conservatorship

Emergency petition for temporary guardianship

Search warrants, Emergency protective orders, and bail setting

Juvenile temporary restraining orders and other Emergency juvenile orders

Family emergency temporary restraining orders

Emergency regarding COVID-19 emergency measures

Officials say that Jurors in ongoing trials will be required to return to court when the court reopens. Jurors will be notified when and where to return.

Please visit fresno.courts.ca.gov for updated info.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.