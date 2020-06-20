Fresno County contact tracers prep for potential surge in cases in large public gatherings

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — There’s always been concern of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases after weeks of demonstrations all over the country.

However, in Fresno County, those in charge of the COVID-19 contact tracing teams say it’s still to early to see the impacts of the various protests and demonstrations that have happened since the death of George Floyd.

Still, they’re modifying their workflow and expanding their teams just in case.

The national unrest over racial injustice and police brutality has been felt in the Central Valley. For weeks, thousands have taken to the streets to voice their desire for change.

It’s brough a lot of people together, but, so far there’s no evidence of COVID-19 transmission in Fresno County tied to these events.

Even so, in the Fresno County Department of Public Health’s media briefing Friday — those in charge of contact tracing efforts say they’ve begun to ask people who test positive if they’ve attended these events.

Nestor Yalong, who’s part of the department’s medical investigation team, said there’s now a lead investigator specifically for large events and popular gathering places.

“When we do establish some type of outbreak, we collaborate with our administration and with [interim health officer] Dr. Rais Vohra for assistance and guidance,” Yalong said.

For the most part, people have been cooperating with contact tracers, according to health education specialist Michael Flores. However, language barriers continue to be an obstacle.

Yalong said for non-native English speakers contacted, contact tracers especially make sure their COVID-19 guidance is understood.

There are now more than 130 contact tracers on board, with 28 joining since Fresno State helped facilitate training.

Vohra said it’s great to have a variety of life experiences represented with contact tracers.

“We saw paramedics from American Ambulance, we saw some of our school nurses — we saw many of our members of our community that just have various different backgrounds. I think that’s going to be key.”

In other developments, Vohra said the department will be looking at the new statewide mask mandate this weekend to see how in sync it is with already existing guidance in place in the county for sectors that have already reopened.

