Fresno County consolidates Creek Fire animal shelters, relocating pets and livestock to Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County is relocating pets and livestock to the Fresno Fairgrounds to consolidate Creek Fire animal shelters, officials said.

Small animals are being evacuated from the temporary shelter at Granite Ridge Intermediate

School to the Fresno Fairgrounds Small Animal Shelter. Livestock from the Clovis Rodeo Grounds is also being relocated to the Fresno Fairgrounds Livestock shelter.

Officials say they are doing this to help consolidate services and resources.

Relocation of the small animals expected to be completed by Sept. 16 and relocation of the livestock from the Clovis Rodeo Grounds by Sept. 19.

Owners may also locate their small animals and livestock by calling Central California Animal Disaster Team at 888-402-2238.

Anyone interested in signing up for future volunteer opportunities or donating for future needs may do so online at www.CCADT.org

