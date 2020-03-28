Fresno County closing parking lots and gates to promote social distancing

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County is closing parking lots and gates at County of Fresno parks to promote social distancing.

County officials say the restrooms within the parks will remain open during normal operating hours in order to promote health and safety for walk-in park visitors.

The parking lot and gate closures will take effect on Friday through April 14.

For additional information please email parks@fresnocountyca.gov or call (559) 600-3004.

