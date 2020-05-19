Fresno County closer to reopening with Gov. Newsom’s new criteria

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom released a new set of criteria for counties wanting to ease restriction set by the state’s shelter in place order. With the new metrics, Fresno County appears to be closer to reopening than before.

The new criteria focuses solely on hospitalization and percentage of positive cases.

“We are moving to allow for some of the larger counties to make progress deeper into phase two,” said Newsom.

To move forward, counties first must have less than a 5% increase in hospitalizations in the last week or less than 20 new hospital-related cases.

RELATED: California relaxes some criteria for reopening; most counties can begin allowing dining in restaurants, Newsom says

Fresno appears to meet that criteria with an average of a 2% increase in positive new COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

The other requirement is that a county has no more than 25 cases per 100,000 population or less than an 8% positive test rate over a two week period.

A county Fresno’s size, that would equal 250 cases. In the last two weeks, there have been over 500 and an average positivity rate of around 9%.

Gov. Newsom previously stated counties would not be able to phase more industries back into the economy until 6 criteria were met. The criteria focused mostly on testing, contact tracing, and no COVID-19 deaths over two weeks.

However, many areas including Fresno found the metrics unattainable.

“We just can’t count on having two fatalities for two weeks,” said Fresno Health Department Dr. Rais Vohra.

The Fresno County Health Department and the Fresno elected Officials were scheduled to make a case to the state Monday afternoon to allow for things like dine-in seating at local restaurants.

Vohra believes the county is ready to ease restrictions gradually but not all at once.

“In order to protect our healthcare system,” said Vohra. “I do think we need to go slow. But having said that, I think we do need to move forward from where we are now and start to take baby steps. Understanding we do have a very fragile medical system. Even outside of COVID, the system is very underresourced. “

Newsom said it could be hard to meet the state’s requirements for Kings and Tulare Counties who have seen larger outbreaks inside of plants and nursing facilities.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.