Fresno County changing contact tracing guidance to slow the spread

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno County interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said it’s still too early to tell if any Halloween parties or activities will lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

“It always takes a couple of weeks after a major weekend like that to really show up in our numbers,” Vohra said.

But as coronavirus cases rise around the state health officials are warning of another surge and the Department of Health is now making changes to reflect stricter CDC guidance. One of those changes will impact the way they do contact tracing and how many people exposed to a COVID-19 positive person may be affected.

Previously a ‘close contact’ was anyone who spent 15 uninterrupted minutes with an infected person.

Now short, but repeated encounters, like some may have with coworkers or mingling at social gatherings will also qualify if they total 15 minutes.

“If it’s divided up and they interact more briefly, like five minutes here, five minutes there, five minutes later,” Vohra said.

The change means contact tracing will now be done for interactions once considered too brief, followed by a recommended two week quarantine.

“I think the CDC is trying to tell people you’re at risk whether you have one single session or whether you have multiple sessions in the presence and proximity of someone who has coronavirus,” Vohra said.

