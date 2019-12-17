Fresno County authorities speak out on recent spike in violent crime

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Fresno Police Department talked to KSEE24 on Monday about the recent shooting incidents across the county.

The Sheriff’s Office says violent crime over the past two-and-a-half weeks in Fresno County has been pretty high, and that they are not taking it lightly.

Tony Botti, Public Information Officer with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said, “We’re looking at four separate incidents in the last two-and-a-half weeks where nine people were shot and three of them died.”

That’s pretty high for a short time period in Fresno County.”

Most recently, a 20-year-old former student-athlete standout and new father Lee Major III and two others were shot at a house party in Fowler over the weekend. Major later died of his injuries.

“We’ve learned that it was not related to any sort of gang ties,” said Botti. “This was just a dispute that happened. They asked somebody to leave, they wouldn’t cooperate, tempers flared and shots rang out.”

The Fresno Police Department is working on more. They are investigating another shooting that happened early Monday morning near Hamilton Avenue and 8th Street. Officials say a security guard was grazed on the stomach by a bullet after a car pulled up and fired at him as he walked to his car to go to work.

Fresno police says they continue to investigate but have not yet made an arrest.

“It is isolated incidents, and there really is no explanation for it,” Botti said.

He says cooperation between the departments goes a long way in helping their investigations.

“I mean, we really work closely with all of our counterparts,” Botti said. “Law enforcement up and down the valley, and obviously Fresno police. A lot of our territory can overlap, so sometimes we’re looking for the same suspects. We arrive to a call together, so, we’re constantly sharing information, and it really does help to speed up the investigation. “

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says their latest update on the shooting in Fowler over the weekend is that because there were so many people at the house party, they were able to get a lot of good information that they feel has put them on the right track.

Police say they are not ready to release any details yet, but believe they’ll be making an arrest in the near future.

