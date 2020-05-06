Fresno County announces new COVID-19 testing center in Sanger

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE//KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced on Wednesday a new COVID-19 testing center in Sanger.

Health officials say the testing site is the second location in Fresno County this week.

The new location will be located at the Sanger Community Center site in partnership with OptumServe, the federal government health services business of Optum.

“This new testing site is a great benefit to the health and safety of Sanger residents and our surrounding communities,” says Sanger Mayor, Frank Gonzalez. “The Sanger Community Center provides easy access to testing and will help our region continue to make great strides in our fight against COVID-19.”

The first testing site was announced last week and is located at Fresno Community College.

The testing sites are part of the state’s efforts to add more than 80 community testing sites across the state focused on underserved communities, according to health officials.

