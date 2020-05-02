Fresno Councilmember unhappy with Brand’s plan to reopen businesses

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Mayor Lee Brand announced an extension to the shelter-in-place order Friday, as well as the city’s move to a phased approach to opening some businesses. Brand said it would be a multi-step procedure.

But Councilmember Mike Karbassi said he was surprised by the news. He’s been pushing to reopen the economy and said this will only slow the process down.

“I recognize that patience is running thin, people want to get back to work and people want to open their doors,” Brand said during a Zoom meeting Friday.

Brand laid out the beginnings of a plan to get the city back in business.

“It was a surprise. It was a big surprise that’s for sure,” Karbassi said

Karbassi is on the city’s Recovery Committee, an advisory panel formed with Brand to get the city’s economy back on track.

“We talked about phasing in businesses and doing it responsibly, coming up with a standard through the Fresno County Health Department and getting the county on board so we can make sure all businesses have safety protocols,” he said.

Karbassi wanted to see businesses start reopening when the last order was set to expire May 7th.

Brand’s plan, however, will lay out guidelines, and owners will need to apply to reopen, then be inspected by the city and directed in health and safety, and if reopening is granted, they’ll be given a two-week trial run.

Business owner Henry Acosta said his salon is ready to go now.

“We have a sanitary station, each person is operating six or seven feet apart, we’re constantly cleaning the salon every time a person leaves,” he said.

Acosta said he was planning to open next week. Now the date is once again up in the air.

“I have to call probably 80 people for my girls and myself and cancel their appointments for a month,” Acosta said.

Brand said this is a methodical approach, and it’ll open the gate for thousands to come back to work, while also keeping health and safety in mind.

But Karbassi said the process will simply be too long.

“Six weeks ago when I voted on this I was worried about people’s lives, now I’m worried about their lives and their livelihoods,” he said.

Brand said there will be more announcements about businesses and when they may be able to open next week.

He also said if he simply let the shelter in place expire the state’s order would take its place, which at this point has no set end date.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.