Fresno councilmember proposing changes to emergency order, allow dine-in to resume

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez proposed changes to the city’s emergency order Monday, including allowing restaurant dining rooms to reopen.

“I said two, three weeks ago that we would eventually have this conversation with regards to how reopening would look like for the city of Fresno. So I think right now we’re at a point where that day has arrived,” said Chavez.

County leaders have applied for ‘regional variance’, which would allow more flexibility and speed during the reopening process. Chavez’s proposal would provide $10 million to the county to help meet state requirements for testing and contact tracing.

“Anything we can do to get open right now I think is important,” said Chuck Van Fleet, owner of Vino Grille and Spirits and the president of the Fresno chapter of the California Restaurant Association.

Van Fleet says he’s ready to open his doors whenever he gets the green light.

“I think we’re ready. I think we’re ready to do it carefully, systematically, and be able to make sure that everyone is safe including our employees and customers.”

Van Fleet has safety and sanitation protocols in place and is ready to go with a reservation-only system.

“You’re not going to be able to just walk into the restaurant. Everything is reservation only and in the reservation process, it will ask you if you have a fever, if you have a cough, if you’ve been around anybody with COVID for more than 15 minutes. You’ll have to answer those three questions before you are ever allowed to get a reservation,” said Van Fleet.

Face coverings would still be mandatory under the new order. Older people, along with other vulnerable populations, would be encouraged to remain sheltering-in-place.

“We just want to make sure that folks understand we’re going to be reopening, but we want to make sure that we do it in a cautious and safe manner,” Chavez said.

He said Mayor Lee Brand can simply give the proposal the green light, or it can be placed on Thursday’s council meeting agenda for a vote.

