Fresno councilman threatens a lawsuit if non-essential businesses don’t open amidst COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno Councilmember Garry Bredefeld demanded the city allow local businesses to open on Tuesday, calling the closure unconstitutional.

Bredefeld said he is in talks with attornies to file a lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom and Fresno Mayor Lee Brand for mandating that citizens shelter-in-place.

Dozens of local business owners joined Bredefeld to speak about their financial hardship during the pandemic. In fact, there was such a large response that security guards required some people to watch from outside of City Hall.

“The bottom line is we have a constitution,” said Bredefeld. “This is America. You don’t get to destroy people’s lives and their livelihoods.”

Bredefeld argued that businesses should be able to open immediately as long as they follow CDC guidelines.

“Following CDC guidelines and social distancing just as every other businesses have done,” said Bredefeld. “It is unconstitutional to not allow nonessential businesses, who can do the very same thing that big box stores are doing. Why can a Target sell furniture and clothing but a furniture and clothing store cannot? Is that right? Is that fair?”

Several businesses joined Bredefeld’s fight as they held signs that read ‘families will lose everything’, ‘freeze pay or waive our bills’, and ‘let us work’.

“Please do not push us backward,” said local business owner Shalya Rose. “We have worked so hard to get to this point. We just want to get back to work so we can feed our children and we can keep the lights on.”

The Fresno Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayor Lee Brand, and Governor Gavin Newsom have all warned against relaxations to the stay at home order until there is a decrease in cases and widespread testing.

Fresno County saw its highest jump in COVID-19 cases on Monday and health experts projected the peak week to be at the end of April or the first week of May.

Newsom said politics and protests will not drive his decision but science will.

“Decision again on the basis of fact and data,” said Newsom. “Not ideology. Not what we want. Not what we hope but what actually is and what we can predict in the short and medium times.”

Our station reached out to Mayor Brand who would not comment. A city spokesperson sent us the statement below.

“The Mayor’s very precious time and attention are focused entirely on the collaborative process protecting the health and safety of our residents and planning for a phased process of economic recovery to get people back to work and businesses thriving. Anything else is a distraction he doesn’t have time for right now.”

Bredefeld said a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles supports his claims. He has not filed a lawsuit of his own and would not release a time line of when he would do that.

Bredefeld asked the other councilmembers to forgo their salary if they do not reopen nonessential businesses. Bredefeld is still getting his salary.

