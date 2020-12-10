Fresno company donates money for Christmas party to local restaurant

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Plan Financial donated $2,500 to Vino Grille & Spirits Wednesday.

The company giving the money was planning to pay the restaurant to host a Christmas party – that was canceled following the local stay-at-home order.

“The local businesses especially the restaurants are the heart and soul of our community,” said Plan Financial CEO and President Jack Hooper. “It pains me to see these businesses close.”

Hooper is now asking all San Joaquin Valley corporations to follow suit: donate money and post about it on social media using #corporatechristmaschallenge.

Chuck and Jen Van Fleet were shocked by the generosity.

“I almost cried,” said Chuck. “It was just one of the most thoughtful things that have been done. I couldn’t believe it.”

“We hope this gift can help you stay afloat,” said Hooper. “And perhaps makes a Christmas for you, Jen, and your employees a little brighter.”

While the extra cash helps, Van Fleet, who is also the California Restaurant Association Fresno chapter president, said he gets call every day from restaurant owners that feat the loss of their business. He also is expecting a big loss in what is usually his busiest time of the year.

“Without banquets,” said Van Fleet. “Just at our location, we are going to lose $150,000 just in December.”

According to a report sent to Congress from the National Restaurants Association, 87% of surveyed U.S. restaurants saw a 36% drop in sales revenue in October 2020 – compared to October 2019. A majority of those owners expecting sales to be even worse over the holidays.

The association also stated that 110,000 restaurants across the nation have closed their doors permanently or long term.

If you are not a corporate owner, Van Fleet said the best way to support local businesses to get take out – and to not order through apps that take percentages.