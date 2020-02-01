Fresno community visits Kobe and Gianna mural, artist says he’s not finished yet

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – There’s now a mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant in Fresno. Muralist Omar “Super” Huerta started it Thursday night, and since the sun rose on Friday, people have been stopping by to take photos.

“Honestly, we came to just pay our tributes and see what’s going on, we heard about it last night and we were like wow we gotta see that,” Kobe Bryant fan Destiny Ibarra said.

And that’s exactly why Super said he decided to paint the mural in the first place.

“Pretty much I painted him for everyone because I’m sure everyone is going through the same thing I’m going through, the emotional side of it,” Super said.

Throughout the night on Thursday, people lit candles and showed their support for Super and paid their respects.

“I was so focused for the first two hours, and I finally turned back to see and there was a lot of people,” he said. “It was breathtaking for me as an artist to have that much support.”

He started around 7 p.m. and projected a photograph of Kobe and Gianna and then began painting over it.

“What I saw in this picture here was a great bond between a father and a daughter,” Super said.

Now, it’s an image that the Fresno community can share.

“He was part of my childhood and now he’s just gone and paying our respects is something important for us,” Ibarra said.

Super said he isn’t finished yet. He plans to go to the location this weekend to finish it up and include the names of all nine people who lost their lives.

The mural is located on 418 N. Blackstone Ave.

