Fresno comes together to support Hmong community during holiday season

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A month after a mass shooting rocked Fresno’s Hmong community, the city is rallying together to give support.

The Fresno Center and Fresno Police Department partnered together to hand out thousands of presents to children in need during the first annual Village of Hope event.

The event originally was supposed to only be for the families of the mass shooting victims from a month ago.

However, thanks to the outpouring support, over 2,000 kids in southeast Fresno were given gifts.

“It speaks to Fresno,” said Fresno Police Capt. Anthony Martinez.

On the other side of town, a new welcome sign in both Hmong and English was unveiled at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Over 100,000 people will celebrate there in about a week for the largest Hmong New Year Celebration in the Country.

Pao Yang said this is a historic time for Fresno because it is the first bilingual sign in the city.

“To celebrate something like this is tremendous,” said Yang. “I would like for our press and community to celebrate the wins. There is a lot of things that happen in our city but I think there is more good than bad things happening in the great city of Fresno.”

