Fresno Colleges host Ash Wednesday for busy college students

FRESNO, Californi (KGPE) – Fresno City College and Fresno State hosted events on Wednesday to ring in Lent.

The schools host the yearly tradition to accommodate students who do not have time to leave campus.

Fresno State had around 200 students attend and Fresno City College had close to 100 students attend.

“What I show on my forehead,” said Priest Raymond Dreiling. “I am doing in my heart.”

For the past 3 years, Fresno City has had its own service to bring the service to the younger generation who might not be able to attend a full mass.

“I feel like God is right next to me just giving me a pat on the back and just reassuring me that we are on the path of success and on the path of doing the right thing,” said Fresno City Student Jocelyn Landeros.

It started with 5 people and grew each year. “We know that they have a busy schedule,” said Dreiling. “We know that they have classes.”

“I think it went pretty well honestly. We have about 100-115 people, which was a pretty big turnout for us. Bigger than last year. I am very glad to see some people were able to bring their family as well,” said Landeros.

The tradition of Ash Wednesday is when the priest put ashes in the sign of the cross on each person’s forehead. The ashes are created by burning Palms from last year’s Easter season.

Dreiling said it is the perfect way to ring in Lent by focusing on reflectance and repentance.

