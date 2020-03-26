Fresno closes all parking at city parks

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Beginning Wednesday, the city of Fresno is closing all parking lots at city parks.

City officials say it’s an effort to protect the health of the community and promote social distancing.

Entrances to parks in Fresno such as Woodward Park or barricaded or locked parking lots are off-limits.

“Whatever is best for the greater good I’ll stand by,” said park-goer, Gerardo Torres.

City officials said they are closing parking lots because they’ve noticed more people at the parks disregarding social distancing.

The city is still encouraging people to get some exercise but not near other people.

“It’s for the protection of the public but people need to really get some exercise and they are out here to do something,” said Maria Madrid, who was walking her dog.

Many locals said the park is the only place they’ve got to stay active and for that reason have visited them more often.

“I am one to come out here more often, I used to go to the gym but now I have to work out here,” added Torres.

The parking lot to Woodward Park is closed, but park-goers are still able to go in on foot.

Art More said all he had to do was park across the street.

He added that as long as he is being safe he will continue to walk his dogs in the park.

“We are here every day, seven days a week, rain or shine, try to get the dogs a four-mile walk so yeah I mean this is their time,” said Mora. The parking lot will be monitored regularly and closed until further notice.

