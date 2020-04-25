Fresno City to help 116 local businesses struggling due to COVID-19

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) — The city of Fresno announced on Friday local small businesses will be awarded funding to help with struggles due to COVID-19.

116 businesses across the city will be given a portion of $750,000 next week. Less than 5 percent of the 2,600 applicants were chosen due to limited funds.

“I think that the fact that based on the applications that there is over $8 million of need. Clearly small businesses in Fresno need help,” said Councilmember Mike Karbassi who spearheaded the program.

An average of 16 businesses per district were picked.

Owners with more than five but less than 25 employees, including India’s Oven Restaurant and Bar, will receive $10,000. Businesses with less than five employees, including Tower 59 Barbershop and Eat it Up Catering, will get $5,000.



“This came for us literally at the perfect time,” said Eat it Up Catering Owner Teri Sanchez. “My business has been hit really hard. I mean, we feed groups of people. My last job was March 13 and I haven’t had a job since. Everyone has canceled their weddings. I have nothing until the end of July. “

The money will act like a loan and turn into a grant if the business stays open for longer than a year.

“We want to provide an infusion of cash and provide immediate relief to businesses that need it,” said Councilmember Esmerelda Soria.

The Fresno city council also discussed giving an additional $1 to $1.5 million to help other businesses that were not chosen. Councilmembers are required to vote on it one more time and it will need final approval from the Mayor.

