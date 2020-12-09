Fresno City to announce agreement between Fresno Grizzlies and MLB

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno is set to announce an agreement with the Grizzlies and Major League Baseball on Wednesday that will keep minor league baseball in Fresno.
The city said details of an agreement between the City of Fresno, the Fresno Grizzlies, and Major League Baseball that will keep minor league will be announced during a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.