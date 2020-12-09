Fresno City to announce agreement between Fresno Grizzlies and MLB

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno is set to announce an agreement with the Grizzlies and Major League Baseball on Wednesday that will keep minor league baseball in Fresno.

The city said details of an agreement between the City of Fresno, the Fresno Grizzlies, and Major League Baseball that will keep minor league will be announced during a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com