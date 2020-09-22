Fresno City, Poverello House to announce new homeless shelters and services

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — City leaders along with the Poverello House plan to announce Wednesday a new homeless shelter that replaces the current use of Tuff Sheds.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, City Council President Miguel Arias, Poverello House Executive Director Zack Darrah, and CalViva Health CEO Greg Hund will make the announcement at the Poverello House at 11 a.m.

According to the city of Fresno, the Tuff Sheds have been used for housing homeless people for almost two decades.

The new homeless shelter will include 30 new, state-of-the-art pallet shelters designed and built by people with life experience as homeless individuals.

The Poverello House also plans to expand its navigation and case management services, all funded completely by private-sector donations, according to the city.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.