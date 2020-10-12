Fresno city officials to discuss contamination discovered at the Maxie L. Parks Community Center

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias says he and Mayor Lee Brand will discuss the city’s response on Monday to the contamination discovered at the Maxie L. Parks Community Center.

The press conference scheduled for 1 p.m.

Arias said he will outline the actions taken thus far to protect the public’s health, ensure community services continue, and outline the next steps to mitigate the contamination.

“It is unfortunate that our West Fresno community continues to be haunted by the environmental damage of operations that occurred 70 years ago. Residents should know that my focus will be to ensure our City cleans it up, while being transparent and open with our community,” Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias

