Fresno city leaders promise to take enforcement action after fires at Trails End by end of month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — After two separate fires with one person dead and five trailers destroyed Fresno city leaders are promising to take enforcement action on a mobile home near Blackstone and Sierra in north Fresno.

Officials say the problem will be dealt with by the end of the month with the city promising that there is an army of code enforcement officers ready to go. But for residents and neighbors, the concern is that unless it is cleaned up immediately their lives are in danger.

“It cannot go on anymore. People’s lives are in danger property is in danger. We have obviously seen what has been going on for about a year,” said Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

One man dead, two injured, five trailers destroyed and one trailer damaged in just two months at the Trails End Mobile Home Park in north Fresno.

“Our trailer is gone. We lost everything,” said trailer owner Samuel King.

On April 29 fire officials say 56-year-old Ronald Richardson was killed in the inferno that started after a person poured gasoline into a generator.

On June 9 another blaze broke out just a couple of trailers down. The cause is still under investigation but fire officials are looking into if it started from an electrical hazard.

The State Department of Housing and Community Development currently oversees all 26 Fresno mobile home parks including Trails End.

Deputy Director Kyle Krause says the HCD was aware of the electrical issue.

“Our inspector issued the permit the week was completed and inspected last week,” said Krause.

Through a two-month-long investigation, CBS47 uncovered an unmistakable sign posted outside the park– revealing it has been operating without a permit since January due to unsanitary conditions.

“We have exhausted all of our enforcement with very little action by the park,” said Krause.

Krause says today a final notice of abatement was posted demanding the owner to fix the issue by June 26 or face a possible legal battle.

Our investigation prompted City Council to adopt an ordinance to take over the enforcement from the state costing around $300,000 a year.

But the city is waiting on the final approval from the state which Krause promised would happen by the end of the month.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says the city is prepared to get the park up to code but warned some residents could be displaced due to unlivable conditions.

“We do know that there could be a certain amount of displacement but we are prepared to do that as well in making sure we find motel rooms or whatever we need for that to occur,” said Dyer.