Fresno city, Fresno county, and Clovis regulating differently during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno City and County officials are choosing different strategies of regulation for businesses that are starting to re-open amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Fresno has extended it’s sheltered in place order until the end of May. Until then, Mayor Lee Brand announced a certain list of businesses to phase back into the local economy starting Monday.

Businesses must follow guidelines that will be monitored by code enforcement. If stores do not follow the rules or open before they have been given the green light, the city said it will shut them down.

“This is in the best interest of our city,” said Council President Miguel Arias.

On Wednesday, over a hundred people covered the lawn at Fresno City Hall with signs in their hand demanding local officials ‘open Fresno now’.

“That’s why people are here,” said Protester William Gustafson. “I am afraid that the economy is going to be in meltdown for years and years. If you have kids and you cannot provide for them, then COVID is not the only issue.”

Clovis City Council voted down to do away with its shelter in place order this week. Clovis Police do not plan to enforce the state’s order.

Board of Supervisors Chair Buddy Mendes said Fresno County leaders plan to follow the same enforcement strategy as Clovis.

Mendes said the county does not have any plan to shut down businesses that start to operate if the store is practicing social distancing measures. However, he said it is not a free pass for all.

If the county is notified of a business that requires a state license like barbers, salons, restaurants, and bars have started operating, a letter will be sent warning owners to close or have the license revoked.

“That is really a smoke and gun,” said Mendes. “Anybody with a license like that doesn’ want that sitting on them because the state could say wait you are not supposed to be operating number one. Number two, there is a letter from the department of health saying you are operating under unsafe conditions.”

The state of California has the ultimate power and could shut down any of the businesses if the stay at home order is not followed.

