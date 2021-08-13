Fresno City football excited to be back after no football in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. – The countdown continues towards the start of the upcoming football season here in the Valley.



High school football starts next Friday, Fresno state has its home opener on Aug. 28, and Fresno City kicks off at Chabot on Sept. 4.

The Rams got fall camp started on Monday of this week, and Thursday night, they held a practice in full pads at Ratcliffe Stadium.



Whereas most high schools in the Valley and Fresno State at least had some semblance of a football season a year ago, that was not the case for Fresno City, which didn’t play any football at all because of COVID. So in a way, there is a huge appreciation for just being out on the field again.

“Absolutely, knowing that it could be taken away from you at any moment,” said redshirt sophomore linebacker Keenan Wolf, a Buchanan High School product. “It really makes you cherish every rep you get, every practice, every snap you get, whether it’s special teams or whatever. I’m ready to go.”

“I’ve been coaching football every year since 1983, it’s something I never had to deal with,” said Rams head coach Tony Caviglia. “I’ve seen a lot of things in the game of football, and I have experience in a lot of different areas, but COVID wasn’t one of em.”

One more interesting note about the Rams. There is a familiar face to Bulldog football fans now coaching the wide receivers at City, Paul Williams. The former Bulldog receiver, who also briefly played in the NFL, is the younger brother of Fresno State assistant football coach J.D. Williams, and the uncle of U.S. soccer Olympian Lynn Williams, who brought home a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics.